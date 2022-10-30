Amber Alert issued for toddlers in Asheboro, North Carolina

FILE -An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing toddlers from Asheboro, North Carolina.
FILE -An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing toddlers from Asheboro, North Carolina.(WAVE 3)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing toddlers from Asheboro, North Carolina.

The Asheboro Police Department says the children are 4-year-old Londyn Williams and 2-year-old Deshawn Williams.

Londyn is Black, approximately 3 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and is believed to be wearing a purple panda sweater with jeggings with cats on the feet.

Deshawn is Black, approximately 2 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs 28 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and is believed to be wearing a red and white shirt with tan slacks.

Police say the children are believed to be traveling with Deshawn Devoe Williams, Williams Markel, and Haley Sue Harrah.

Williams is a 25-year-old Black male, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds.

Markel is a 20-year-old Black male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs about 140 pounds.

Both Williams and Markel were wearing black hoodies and black ski masks.

There is no clear description for Harrah at this time, however, police say Harrah is 24 years old.

The children and adults are said to be traveling in a 2019 Black Dodge Durango with a North Carolina license plate: NC JMY3236.

If you have information about where the children could be, you can contact the Asheboro Police Department at 336-318-6923.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

** FILE ** A realtor's sign is seen on the lawn of a foreclosed home in Egg Harbor Township,...
Climbing number of foreclosures in Mesa County
Firefighters stand outside a home in Orchard Mesa.
Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire
A reward is being offered for information related to the deaths of two children and one adult.
Law enforcement offering reward for information on Denver-area triple slaying
KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast October 19, 2022
Winter Storm to arrive in the state tomorrow
A graphic from Mesa County explaining the incoming refund.
TABOR check coming for Mesa County residents

Latest News

A photo from Saturday, October 29, 2022, shows the Halloween party in Seoul's Itaewon area...
South Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge
These booking photos released by the Westminster Police Department show suspects Michael...
4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in California
ARCHIVO - La presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, y su esposo Paul Pelosi...
AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo
This image from video shows the commotion outside a hospital where victims of a cable bridge...
At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse