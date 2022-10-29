Varsity football scores for Oct. 27-29

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Halloween may still be a few days away but varsity football has already begun on the Western Slope.

This evening, Oct. 28, the games are as follows:

At 6 p.m., the Montrose Red Hawks varsity football team began their home conference game against Pueblo West Cyclones. In-game updates are unavailable, but at halftime the score was 14-12 Cyclones. Halfway through the third quarter, Montrose scored a touchdown and switched the score to 18-14 Red Hawks.

At 7 p.m., Panthers go head to head. The Delta Panthers varsity football team began playing their home conference game against Montezuma-Cortez Panthers. The game is currently in the middle of the second quarter and the score is 28-0 Delta.

At 7 p.m., the Grand Junction Central Warriors varsity football team began playing against the Windsor Wizards. The game ended the first quarter with a score 7-0 Windsor.

At 7:30 p.m., Grand Junction Tigers varsity football team will be playing their home conference game against the Golden Demons. In-game updates are currently unavailable.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, the games are as follows:

At 1 p.m., the Durango Demons varsity football team will play a home conference game against the Palisade Bulldogs.

At 2 p.m., the Adams City Eagles (Commerce City, CO) varsity football team will play a home conference game against the Fruita Monument Wildcats.

