Varsity football scores for Oct. 27-29

(Source: stock image/Pexels)
(Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:35 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Halloween may still be a few days away but varsity football has already begun on the Western Slope.

This evening, Oct. 28, the games are as follows:

At 6 p.m., the Montrose Red Hawks varsity football team began their home conference game against Pueblo West Cyclones. In-game updates are unavailable, but at halftime the score was 14-12 Cyclones. Halfway through the third quarter, Montrose scored a touchdown and switched the score to 18-14 Red Hawks.

At 7 p.m., Panthers go head to head. The Delta Panthers varsity football team began playing their home conference game against Montezuma-Cortez Panthers. The game is currently in the middle of the second quarter and the score is 28-0 Delta.

At 7 p.m., the Grand Junction Central Warriors varsity football team began playing against the Windsor Wizards. The game ended the first quarter with a score 7-0 Windsor.

At 7:30 p.m., Grand Junction Tigers varsity football team will be playing their home conference game against the Golden Demons. In-game updates are currently unavailable.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, the games are as follows:

At 1 p.m., the Durango Demons varsity football team will play a home conference game against the Palisade Bulldogs.

At 2 p.m., the Adams City Eagles (Commerce City, CO) varsity football team will play a home conference game against the Fruita Monument Wildcats.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

** FILE ** A realtor's sign is seen on the lawn of a foreclosed home in Egg Harbor Township,...
Climbing number of foreclosures in Mesa County
Firefighters stand outside a home in Orchard Mesa.
Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire
KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast October 19, 2022
Winter Storm to arrive in the state tomorrow
A reward is being offered for information related to the deaths of two children and one adult.
Law enforcement offering reward for information on Denver-area triple slaying
A graphic from Mesa County explaining the incoming refund.
TABOR check coming for Mesa County residents

Latest News

Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Official: 2021 Colorado wildfire losses surpass $2 billion
Police Lights
Police shooting death of Colorado man in crisis draws review
FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native...
Approval of oil leases in New Mexico prompts legal challenge
FILE - Bathtub rings show how low Lake Powell levels have declined June 8, 2022, in Page, Ariz....
New US plan could lead to federal action on Colorado River