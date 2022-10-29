Temperatures continue to warm throughout the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has been a beautiful day across the state because of a high-pressure system that controls our conditions. It leads to plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Temperatures today reached a high of 52 in Grand Junction and Montrose.

Tonight, conditions will remain the same as they have been throughout the day. The Colorado Mesa University (CMU) Bonfire is tonight as part of homecoming weekend. The bonfire starts at 8 pm when temperatures will stay in the lower 40s and fall to the upper 30s by 10 pm. However, that will not be our overnight lows as temperatures across the Western Slope will sit around in the lower to mid-20s.

Tomorrow, there are going to be some changes in terms of our sky conditions. Cloud cover will start pushing into the Western Slope tomorrow morning and stay cloudy throughout the day. CMU Homecoming continues tomorrow with the parade at 10 am, football at 1 pm as CMU takes on the Colorado State University (CSU) Pueblo, and volleyball at 4 pm as they take on the Colorado School of Mines. Temperatures tomorrow will start in the upper 30s around 10 am and continue rising into the lower 50s by 1 pm as the football game begins. Tomorrow’s highs will sit in the lower 50s for Grand Junction and Montrose.

Temperatures will continue to warm gradually with each passing day leading into next week, staying under mostly sunny skies. By next Tuesday, temperatures will peak across the Western Slope, with Grand Junction and Montrose staying in the lower 60s under mostly cloudy skies. However, while cloud cover will continue by Wednesday, another round of rain and snow showers will arrive towards the evening hours. Chances will remain low for the valleys but more significant for our higher elevations. The next weather maker will be similar to the one earlier this week. Thursday will be the primary day when our rain and snowmaker will push into the state and continue into Friday. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s by next Wednesday and stay in the upper to mid-40s on Thursday and Friday for Grand Junction and Montrose.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

