Increased traffic enforcement

E Road in Grand Junction.
E Road in Grand Junction.
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:59 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Friday night, a busy road and a Grand Junction neighborhood fed up with speeding and dangerous drivers.

That’s why right now, Grand Junction police, sheriff’s deputies, and state troopers are focused on Fruitvale and Clifton area.

“Quietness, and then really loud, like, why are you going so fast? Like, I can tell they’re going like 90-100,” said Lea Natale.

Natale should know she lives right behind E Rd. “There’s no enforcement, hardly any lights.” She says vehicles speed by daily, especially at night and people and their pets pay the price.

“There was a fatality right over there about a few months ago because that’s how fast cars drive through here,” said Natale. “So it’s just no law enforcement at nighttime.”

Colorado Department of Transportation puts Mesa County wrecks in perspective. For Mesa County, in 2022, there were 22 fatal crashes, with 23 killed reported through October 4 of this year. Six of the 22 fatal crashes involved suspected alcohol or drug impairment.

That’s why law enforcement is increasing traffic patrols and enforcement in Fruitvale and Clifton, but Natale wonders if that will be enough. “I mean, it’s nice that they’re going to do it for however long, but I feel like there needs to be some enforcement here at nighttime, maybe some speed traps. I don’t know, just to keep us safe and our kids safe.”

