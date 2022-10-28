Turning drier and warmer into the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - While some leftover snow is still on the ground in some locations around the Western Slope, it has at least stopped falling from the sky unlike what we’ve seen the past couple of mornings. Sunny to mostly sunny skies moved back into the region late yesterday afternoon, and we started our morning off with clear skies and chilly temperatures in the middle to upper 20s and lower 30s as well as a handful of teens as well in the higher elevations as well. We’ll continue to see sunny skies through the day today with temperatures warming into the upper 40s and lower 50s later this afternoon. Clear skies continue through the evening and into the early portions of the overnight hours with lows falling back into the middle and upper 20s.

A weak disturbance will move through the region on Saturday, increasing clouds but not rain and snow chances across the Western Slope. Clouds will start to increase overnight tonight and into early Saturday morning, then we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon. Despite the clouds, we should still see a pretty good bit of sunshine with highs continuing to warm into the lower and middle 50s. Skies will start clearing out once again on Sunday and Monday with highs continuing to warm into the lower and middle 50s.

Our next big system begins to take aim at the Western Slope through the middle of next week, and we’ll start seeing some changes moving into the region by Tuesday afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase once again, with partly to mostly cloudy skies moving into the northern and western portions of the region. Mostly cloudy skies will become more widespread on Wednesday, and a few rain and snow showers could be possible over the San Juans by Wednesday afternoon. Rain and snow showers will begin to move in overnight Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning, then we’ll continue to see rounds of rain and snow showers through the day on Thursday and potentially early Friday morning at least. It’s still too early to talk specifics on snowfall amounts and exact timing of the arrival of rain and snow, but that will be the next thing to watch for later next week as we continue to dry out and warm up over the next several days.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.