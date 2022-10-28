Dry condition and sunny skies return

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We started the morning hours with more scattered showers and snowfall across the state. Areas in the high elevations received a significant amount of snow, ranging from 4-10 inches, and some exceeded the foot margin. Around the Grand Valley, some areas received around an inch of snowfall.

Temperatures today stayed in the upper 40s for Grand Junction and the upper 30s for Montrose. Conditions have remained dry this evening and will continue throughout the remainder of the day and into the overnight hours. Tonight, temperatures will fall below the freezing point for all locations across the Western Slope. Grand Junction and Montrose will sit in the mid to lower the 20s. Some areas in the upper teens will include Delta and Telluride.

Tomorrow, conditions will be similar to Wednesday evening, sitting dry and seeing plenty of sunshine. There is an exception of some light cloud cover that can build around the San Juans, but no rain and snow will be in the forecast. Temperatures tomorrow in Grand Junction and Montrose will sit in the lower 50s.

By the weekend, temperatures will continue to rise slowly, and this will continue leading into next Thursday, when most locations will sit the warmest over the next seven days. However, while dry conditions are the main story over the next several days across the Western Slope, changes are coming by the middle of next week.

By next Wednesday, another rain and snowmaker will slowly approach the Western Slope. Many areas will feel some of the effects towards the evening hours while staying cloudy during the morning and afternoon. Most of the following weather maker will move into the Western Slope by next Thursday and will be similar to the past two rain and snowmakers the state received for October. Higher elevations and areas in the high country will get more snowfall, while the valleys will have a better chance of receiving scattered showers. There is a chance that our valleys can receive a light snowfall. Due to how far out this weather maker is, there can be changes leading up to next week, and snowfall accumulation is too early to tell.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.