Deaf 5-year-old has amazing reaction to seeing deaf character on kids’ TV show

A video shows 5-year-old Silas react to a deaf character on “Dino Dana." (Source: @feliciaaquilo / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:54 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A deaf 5-year-old’s shocked reaction to seeing a deaf character on a children’s TV series is why his mom says representation matters.

A video shared by Instagram user @feliciaaquilo shows her deaf son, Silas, reacting to the appearance of a character on “Dino Dana,” a Canadian television series for kids on Amazon Prime Video.

The character appears to be wearing a hearing aid.

“Wow, he’s deaf,” Silas says while signing “deaf.”

“Just like who?” his mom says.

“Like me!” Silas says.

Silas has cochlear implants, electronic devices with an external portion, and a surgically implanted portion that allows him to perceive sound.

His mom said Silas’ development of spoken language since receiving the device has been “a beautiful, unexpected and ongoing journey. His progress is unbelievable.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

** FILE ** A realtor's sign is seen on the lawn of a foreclosed home in Egg Harbor Township,...
Climbing number of foreclosures in Mesa County
Firefighters stand outside a home in Orchard Mesa.
Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire
KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast October 19, 2022
Winter Storm to arrive in the state tomorrow
A reward is being offered for information related to the deaths of two children and one adult.
Law enforcement offering reward for information on Denver-area triple slaying
A graphic from Mesa County explaining the incoming refund.
TABOR check coming for Mesa County residents

Latest News

FILE - The warehouse at the Maricopa County Elections Department stores all the equipment and...
Group can monitor Arizona ballot drop boxes, US judge rules
A boy in Kentucky has become a dribbling sensation at 4 years old.
‘It’s amazing’: 4-year-old boy gaining national attention with his dribbling skills
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Deaths of 8 in Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide
FILE - Celina Washburn protests outside the Arizona Capitol to voice her dissent with an...
Arizona agrees not to enforce total abortion ban until 2023
FILE - Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field after Georgia defeated...
Former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley, led Bulldogs to ‘80 national title, dies at 90