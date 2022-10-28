Athlete of the Week: Colton Shafer

By (Garrett Brown)
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:47 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As Colorado Mesa University’s Men’s Soccer season came to a close, one senior Mav got to end his career on a high note. Midfielder Colton Shafer scored his final two goals during the game, an achievement he said wraps up his college career nicely.

“The first one kind of just happened so quickly. It was a corner, and I hit him, and I don’t know, I didn’t really think about anything during that. But the second one, there was only a minute left. And I was like, ‘Okay, I only have a couple more minutes of my career here. If the ball comes up, I’m going to shoot and then Jannick (Lange) got the ball and me and him always look for each other to score because we don’t score as much as maybe the strikers do. He got the ball, and I was like, oh, yeah, he’s gonna pass me the ball. When it started coming to me, I was like, alright, I’m just gonna hit it. Then it went in, and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’” Shafer said.

Despite the first two-goal game of Shafer’s Maverick career, coming as a bittersweet occasion, the senior still looks back at his time as a Maverick fondly.

“This year really didn’t go as planned, so it’s a little harder to see the moments that way. I scored once at the beginning of the year, which started off the year strong, obviously, went downhill a little bit. But my most memorable moment was probably just winning RMAC. It was a great, great accomplishment by the whole team, you don’t want the individual awards you want the team awards.” Shafer said.

The Mavs won with a 4-1 victory over Colorado Christian University.

