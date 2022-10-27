Rain and snow ending, sunny skies returning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Thursday got off to yet another wet and snowy start around much of the Western Slope, and some of those snow showers are continuing to fall across the central and southern portions of the region as an upper-level low continues to spin just about overhead. Rain transitioned over to snow in Grand Junction between 1 am and 2 am overnight last night. We saw a little more than a dusting on cars, roofs, and grassy areas, but snow pretty quickly started melting once the snow stopped falling. Snow has been falling across Interstate 70, down Highway 50 and 550, and out across the Uncompahgre Plateau and the northern San Juan Mountains through much of the morning so far, and snow will continue to fall across the central and southern portions of the region through much of the rest of the morning. Snow will continue to taper off from northwest to southeast across the Western Slope through the morning, then skies will start to clear out into the afternoon, giving us sunny to mostly sunny skies by later today. While the snow ends and we see plenty of sunshine by the afternoon, highs will still only reach the lower to middle 40s around much of the region. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains and Central Mountain Valleys, the West Elk and Sawatch Mountains, and the northern San Juan Mountains until 6 PM this evening. Clear skies continue to settle into the region overnight tonight, and overnight lows will plummet into the middle to upper teens and lower to middle 20s.

Sunny skies return once again on Friday, and temperatures will turn a little warmer with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue through the weekend, and temperatures will continue to warm into the middle and upper 50s. By early next week we’ll see highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, even as clouds increase through the day on Tuesday.

Most of the day on Wednesday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s, then changes start to roll in by overnight Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. Looks like rain and snow will be swinging through the region once again. Still a little too early for exact details, but it looks like our next winter weather system will be moving through by the middle of next week.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

