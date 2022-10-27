Mesa County Public Health: Flu Season is Here

Mesa County Public Health: Flu Season
Mesa County Public Health: Flu Season(KKCO)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:48 AM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As we get into the colder months flu season is just beginning.

Mesa County Public Health is hosting a drive up vaccine clinic for the public to better help those be protected from the flu this season.

Mesa County Public Health also suggests getting the updated Covid-19 booster shot specifically targeted towards fighting the bivalent variant.

