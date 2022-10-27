Grand Junction vs Steamboat Springs playoff soccer game will be happening later and in a different location

The outside of the Grand Junction High School building.
The outside of the Grand Junction High School building.(KKCO/KJCT)
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51 announced that the location for Thursday’s playoff soccer game between Grand Junction High School and Steamboat Springs has been moved from Canyon View Park to Colorado Mesa University’s Unity Field. The district also pushed back the start time from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The district cited unfavorable playing conditions at Canyon View Park from Thursday’s precipitation.

Grand Junction High School is currently 11-3, and Steamboat Springs is 8-7.

