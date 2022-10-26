Sheriff: Deputies kill 2 inside stolen car after shots fired

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:49 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONE TREE, Colo. (AP) — Deputies shot and killed two people inside a stolen vehicle in suburban Denver after the suspects opened fire, authorities said Wednesday.

The shooting happened after deputies patrolling a light-rail station parking lot approached a vehicle that had no license plate and the locks punched out, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said. When deputies approached it, the suspects shot at them and six deputies returned fire, killing the two people inside, the sheriff’s office said. One deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, it said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elise and Bryson Rasmussen gave birth to their son, Charlie, four months early.
Grand Junction firefighter’s wife gives birth four months early
Emergency crews inspect the area of the crash.
Train hits and kills bicyclist in Grand Junction
Grand Junction Police officers investigate the scene of the accident. The liquid on the ground...
Man dies after being hit by two cars on D Road
The police described the car as a Dodge Durango with a black bumper, cargo bars on top, and...
GJPD seeking help identifying suspect in hit-and-run crash
KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast October 19, 2022
Winter Storm to arrive in the state tomorrow

Latest News

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev celebrates after making a save against New...
Rodrigues, Georgiev lead Avalanche past Rangers, 3-2 in SO
Zebra mussels
Highline Lake now infested with zebra mussels
FILE - Democratic candidate for the Third Congressional District for Colorado Adam Frisch...
Frisch targets GOP voters tired of Boebert’s ‘angertainment’
FILE - Democratic candidate for the Third Congressional District for Colorado Adam Frisch...
Adam Frisch and Lauren Boebert