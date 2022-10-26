Rain and snow ending this afternoon, more coming Thursday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday morning got off to a wet and snowy start for many locations around the Western Slope, making the morning commute across Interstate 70 between De Beque and Vail a tricky one at times. While a cold rain fell in places like Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose, snow fell over the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Grand Mesa, the Book Cliffs, and the High Country. Rain and snow showers will continue to taper off from northwest to southeast through the rest of the morning, and we could see a couple of peeks of sunshine as partly to mostly cloudy skies settle in behind it. We could see enough sunshine to warm temperatures into the upper 40s and lower to middle 50s, but if overcast skies remain in place, temperatures may struggle to even reach the upper 40s. Some scattered rain and snow showers will persist into the afternoon, primarily in the higher elevations, then our second round of rain and snow takes shape by early Wednesday evening.

The second round of rain and snow will start out just like the first round earlier this morning with valley rain and mountain snow. As rain and snow coverage increases across the region once again overnight tonight and very early Thursday morning, colder air will transition much of the rain over into snow, potentially in the valleys as well. Waves of snow will move southeast across the Western Slope through the morning, then we’ll once again see rain and snow showers come to an end from northwest to southeast as the main system begins pushing over the Continental Divide and into the Front Range. Skies will be clearing out through the afternoon, and we should see mostly clear to clear skies once again by Thursday evening. Clouds, rain, and snow during the morning, along with colder air on the back side of the system will keep temperatures in the upper 30s and lower to middle 40s across much of the region. Mostly clear to clear skies continue overnight Thursday night and into early Friday morning with lows dropping down into the lower to middle 20s. By the time this system departs, locations from the Grand Mesa, to the High County, and even over the San Juan Mountains should see between 6 and 9 inches of snow, with locally higher amounts in the highest elevations. Anywhere between 1 to 4 inches of snow is possible just about elsewhere around the region, with places in and around Meeker, Rifle, Parachute, and Paonia leaning closer to the 4-inch side of the range. Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose could see between 1 and 2 inches, with some lower elevation locations potentially seeing very little, if any, snowfall accumulation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 PM Thursday for the Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains and Central Mountain Valleys, and the West Elk and Sawatch Mountains.

A few clouds will pass through the region on Friday, but otherwise we’ll see plenty of sunshine and temperatures rebounding into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue through the weekend and into early next week with highs returning to the middle and upper 50s. Some places will be back in the lower 60s by early next week.

We’re watching the middle and end of next week for the potential of another multi-round winter weather event swinging through the Western Slope. We’ll have more details as we get closer to that time.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

