New weekly reporting for monkeypox data

Monekypox data will be available for anyone to view and will be updated every Wednesday.
Monekypox data will be available for anyone to view and will be updated every Wednesday.(WLBT)
By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:48 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will report all monkeypox data on a weekly basis.

The new reporting schedule will include information relating to case counts, vaccine administration, and available demographic information of cases and vaccine recipients. All data will now update at 4 p.m. every Wednesday.

“Thanks to the work of Coloradans, health care providers, and local public health and community partners across the state, monkeypox case numbers declined to a point where it makes sense to move to weekly reporting,” said Scott Bookman, director, Division of Disease Control and Public Health Response. “With smaller daily case counts, weekly updates will help us better capture and display meaningful trends in the data while we continue to reach higher-risk Coloradans with information about monkeypox and opportunities for free and convenient vaccination.”

Coloradans can learn more about monkeypox on the CDPHE website, including information on how to access testing and vaccines.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elise and Bryson Rasmussen gave birth to their son, Charlie, four months early.
Grand Junction firefighter’s wife gives birth four months early
Emergency crews inspect the area of the crash.
Train hits and kills bicyclist in Grand Junction
Grand Junction Police officers investigate the scene of the accident. The liquid on the ground...
Man dies after being hit by two cars on D Road
The police described the car as a Dodge Durango with a black bumper, cargo bars on top, and...
GJPD seeking help identifying suspect in hit-and-run crash
KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast October 19, 2022
Winter Storm to arrive in the state tomorrow

Latest News

Tina Peters has resigned from the County Clerks Association.
Tina Peters has resigned from the County Clerks Association.
Stock graphic
Stay in Your Lane campaign, drive without distractions
Two women, both of Craig, were arrested for drug charges relating to distribution.
Two women in Craig arrested in drug investigation
A reward is being offered for information related to the deaths of two children and one adult.
Law enforcement offering reward for information on Denver-area triple slaying