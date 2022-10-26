Local club donates over $21,000 to nonprofit

By (Kaia Hofmeister)
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:16 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Mesa County club has had a goal to support local nonprofits in fun and easy ways since they began back in 2014.

The Giving Club has donated more than $589,500 to 30 Mesa County Nonprofits including Riverside Education Center, Hope of the Grand Valley, and Community Food Bank.

“[It’s] my pleasure to give to such hard working needed organizations. [There are] so many good causes, I’ve loved learning about many of them at The Giving Club,” Giving Club member Joan Humphrey said.

Another nonprofit recipient will be selected at the next meeting of The Giving Club on Monday, November 7th. The meeting will be held at SpringHill Suites, 236 Main Street in Grand Junction, and begins at 5:15 p.m. with appetizers, beverages, and socializing.

Members will have the opportunity to nominate a local nonprofit of their choice, with three nominations drawn at random and a brief presentation about each. Then, they will vote to determine one agency to receive $100 donations from each of The Giving Club’s 215+ members, for a total contribution of $21,500.

Those interested in joining Mesa County’s premiere women’s networking and philanthropic gathering are invited to join us on the 1st or visit the Club’s website to become a member and learn more about the club!

Membership is open to any woman and requires only a commitment to donate $100 each quarter to the selected organization and an $80 annual membership/hospitality fee.

