Law enforcement offering reward for information on Denver-area triple slaying

A reward is being offered for information related to the deaths of two children and one adult.
A reward is being offered for information related to the deaths of two children and one adult.(Denver Police Department/Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:38 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Denver Police Department are offering a reward for information on the slaying of two children and one adult in the Denver area.

Authorities announced Wednesday that a $10,000 reward is being offered for information connected to the April 8 killings of 14-year-old Adrian Foster, 13-year-old Jayden Hoyle, and Uriel Reyes-Medina. Police say that the three were killed on the 3700 block of North Peoria Street in Denver.

Law enforcement believes the suspects are three to four young men who are known to authorities, but did not provide any other details.

The DPD said that the events leading up to the death of Foster, Hoyle, and Reyes-Medina started with a shootout between two dark-colored sedans. As the cars exchanged shots, they continued southbound onto a bridge when one of the cars slammed into the pickup truck Reyes-Medina was driving, the DPD says.

The driver and passenger of the sedan both died from their injuries, say authorities. Reyes-Medina was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

Authorities say that anyone with information should contact them by calling 1-888-283-8477, emailing ATFTips@atf.gov, or through the ATF’s website. Alternatively, you can use the Reportit app.

