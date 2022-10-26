Early reminder of voter’s rights and election security

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KJCT) - With mail-in ballots dispersed, early voting is well underway. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is reminding eligible Colorado voters of their right to cast their ballot without interference.

“Colorado elections are accessible, secure, and transparent. Voter intimidation is illegal. Any intimidation or harassment that interferes with voters’ right to make their voices heard will not be tolerated,” said Secretary Griswold.

“Colorado’s sheriffs are committed to protecting every voter’s right to cast their ballot in a safe and reliable election, and we stand ready to aid our local county election workers in ensuring that this year’s election is a success,” said Rio Blanco County Sheriff Anthony Mazzola on behalf of the County Sheriffs of Colorado association.

Voters in Colorado have legally protected rights:

Official or unofficial election watchers do not have the right to interfere with a voter casting a ballot including at drop boxes or voting centers. The challenge process is limited and controlled by state law. If someone challenges an eligible voter attempting to cast a ballot, the voter is still permitted to vote a regular ballot if the voter affirms their eligibility as part of the challenge process. It may not be used to intimidate voters.

Any claim that door-to-door canvassing is official business of the Colorado Secretary of State’s office, or the State of Colorado is false. No state or local election office in Colorado is conducting door-to-door voter participation surveys.

If an individual requests information about your voting history or registration status, you are not required to answer.

Every voter’s right to a secret ballot is constitutionally protected in Colorado. If an individual asks how you voted in a particular race, you are not required to tell them how you voted.

Except for law enforcement and licensed security officials, open carrying a gun is prohibited within 100 feet of a drop box, voting center, or ballot processing facility.

Electioneering is prohibited within 100 feet of a drop box, voting center, or ballot processing facility.

You have the right to request the name and credentials of door-to-door solicitors, as well as the organization they represent.

If you feel harassed or threatened, please reach out to local law enforcement, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, or the U.S. Department of Justice.

Colorado elections are safe, secure, and accurate:

In Colorado, all drop boxes are under 24/7 video surveillance.

It is a felony to tamper with voting equipment. Any suspected tampering with voting equipment should be reported to your local law enforcement agency, local county clerk’s office or the Secretary of State’s office.

It is illegal to threaten, harass, or otherwise seek to intimidate any election official or worker.

Colorado voters should be aware of election disinformation and election related scams including online, email, robo calls, and text messages, including methods listed by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. For accurate election information voters should visit GoVoteColorado.gov or contact their local county clerk’s office.

Important information for Colorado voters:

Eligible Coloradans can still register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through Oct. 31 in order to receive a ballot in the mail. After Oct. 31, Coloradans can still register to vote until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from sent to counted using BallotTrax.

Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so by Oct. 31 to ensure it is received by their county election official by November 8th. After Oct. 31, voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.

This year there are 411 drop boxes and over 350 voting centers available for voters. Voters can look up their locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov

In person voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday November 8th.

Eligible voters must have returned their ballot to a drop box or voting center by 7 p.m. on Election Day, or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. on Election Day for their ballot to be counted. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received by close of business on the 8th day after the election (Nov. 16).

When polls close on November 8 at 7 p.m., counties will begin uploading results to the state’s centralized Election Night Reporting system. Those results are then posted on the Colorado Secretary of State’s website, including on the home page and GoVoteColorado.gov . Note that if a court extends voting hours in any county, results will not be posted by the Secretary of State’s Office until polls are closed in every county.

