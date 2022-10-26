Crews scramble to an Orchard Mesa house fire

Firefighters stand outside a home in Orchard Mesa.
Firefighters stand outside a home in Orchard Mesa.(David Jones)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:16 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
UPDATE 6 p.m. | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Fire Department reports that it responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Aspen Street in Grand Junction on Wednesday afternoon.

The GJFD reports that three animals had been safely evacuated, and none of the four people displaced by the fire were injured.

One firefighter reportedly sustained a minor injury, according to first responders. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities report that the fire was localized to the home’s kitchen.

___

This is an update to a developing story. Previous coverage is below.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction area firefighters are scrambling right now to an Orchard Mesa house fire.

Our crew on the scene says it appears a firefighter was taken away in an ambulance with a minor injury.

We are waiting to confirm information from officials.

The fire is in the 2000 block of Aspen Street.

Our crew reports smoke coming from the eaves.

We’ll update you as soon as we know more.

___

This story is still developing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

