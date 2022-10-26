Climbing number of foreclosures in Mesa County

** FILE ** A realtor's sign is seen on the lawn of a foreclosed home in Egg Harbor Township,...
** FILE ** A realtor's sign is seen on the lawn of a foreclosed home in Egg Harbor Township, N.J. in this March 15, 2008 file photo. House Democrats plan adding $300 billion of government insurance for new loans to help borrowers get out of mortgages they can't afford to a Senate bill that admittedly falls short in heading off tens of thousands of looming foreclosures. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, file)(Mel Evans | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:07 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The fallout from the pandemic mixed with record high inflation means more Mesa County homeowners can’t pay their mortgages. Experts don’t see any relief for homeowners anytime soon. Now, a troubling trend between economic events and people forced to let their homes slip into foreclosure.

For example, in 2009, there were about 1300 foreclosures in Mesa County following the 2008 financial crisis.

Fast forward to 2015, Mesa County saw 500 foreclosures.

Between 2020-2021, Mesa County saw only 120 foreclosures. Again, that’s between two years.

In 2022, so far, Mesa County has seen 188 filings and that number is expected to go up.

Sheila, from Mesa County Treasures office, said the massive jump is likely aftershocks from the pandemic. “Currently what we’re seeing is probably the effects of the COVID crisis and some of the natural foreclosures that would happen if they were allowed to go forward over the past couple of years.”

