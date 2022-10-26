Big 3rd Quarter Sinks Mavs Football against Adams State

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Colorado Mesa University Mavericks football team dropped another game against an in-state RMAC opponent this weekend, on the road in Alamosa to the Adams State Grizzlies at a final score of 45-31.

Simply put, this game was a shootout. The Grizzlies appeared to have more ammunition at times. Big plays were the Mavs’ Achilles heel in this matchup, as the Grizzlies’ passing game, led by Quarterback Marckell Grayson, struck through the air for three touchdowns from 20 or more yards out.

The Grizzlies didn’t just make the Mavs hurt through the air; Kick Returner Ahmed Bernard took a kickoff 97 yards the other way for a touchdown as the third quarter was about to come to a close. That return broke a 24-24 tie, giving the Grizzlies a 31-24 lead.

CMU looked to counter, but instead, a pass was intercepted by Grizzlies Defender Daniel Mendoza and taken 30 yards back into the Mavs’ endzone, and the game became one-sided at 38-24.

On the ensuing 11-play drive, the Mavs were able to get into the endzone with a big play of their own, a 37-yard pass touchdown from Karst Hunter to Markel Quinney putting CMU down by one touchdown with 12 minutes left in the game.

The Grizzlies put on a masterclass in clock management, not only running out over six minutes of clock, but also driving 89 yards and finding paydirt on a 20-yard touchdown, Grayson’s third of the day, giving the Grizzlies a two-touchdown lead at 45-31.

That score would hold, and the loss puts CMU’s record at 2-5 on the season. They will return next week to host a red-hot Pueblo team that has won four straight games.

