Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Missy’

By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Missy!

Missy is a four-year-old Shephard mix full of energy. Missy gets along great with other dogs and loves anyone and everyone. While she has tons of energy, Missy is a very curious dog and needs a yard with a tall enough fence to keep her in.

Missy would make a great addition to any active family and would benefit from someone who has the time to burn off energy with her.

If you’re interested in adopting Missy, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

