Mesa County Public Health wants you to clean out your medicine cabinet

Prescription medication.
Prescription medication.(U.S. Marine Corps / Rodolfo E. Toro)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:41 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - If you have a bottle of unused medication gathering dust somewhere in your home, Mesa County Public Health wants you to dispose it in a safe and environmentally sound manner.

In the spirit of Drug Takeback Day on October 29, MCPH encourages residents to keep children or adults from misusing prescription drugs by disposing them properly. It says that the reason for Drug Takeback Day is rooted in the ongoing opioid issue in Mesa County.

MCPH recommends doing the following when disposing medications.

  • Keep your medicine in the bottle when you return it.
  • Don’t crush your medicine. It can create a dangerously high dose that could accidentally be taken in through skin contact or breathing.
  • Do not flush pills or dump liquid medication down the drain. It could hurt the environment and potentially harm the food and water supply.
  • If you must dispose of medication at home: - Remove labels, or cross out any identifying information on the container. - Mix the medicine with something that cannot be eaten, like kitty litter, coffee grounds, or saw dust. Put in a sealable bag or other container that won’t leak. - Wrap the container in newspaper or a plain brown bag to conceal its contents and place it into the trash.

If you have medications that you’d like to get rid of, the following locations accept takebacks:

Canyon View Pharmacy

2373 G Rd. Suite 120 Grand Junction

Mon.- Fri. 8:30AM – 6:30PM Sat. 9AM – 6PM

*Does not accept syringes, liquids, or propellants.

Palisade Pharmacy

707 Elberta Ave. Suite B Palisade

Mon.-Fri. 9AM-6PM Sat. 9AM-3PM

St. Mary’s Hospital (Garage Entrance)

2635 N 7th St. Grand Junction

Open 24 hours

*Does not accept syringes.

VA Hospital

2121 North Ave. Grand Junction In the Main Lobby, next to the Pharmacy Window

Open 24 Hours

Walgreens

240 W Park Dr. Grand Junction

Mon.-Sat. 9AM-1:30PM, 2PM-7PM

*Only accepts over the counter and non-narcotic prescriptions.

Mesa County Hazardous Waste Facility

3071 US-50 Grand Junction

Wed. 8AM-1PM (businesses only by appointment) Thur.-Sat. 8AM- 4:15PM (open to the public)

Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center

228 N Cherry St. Fruita

Mon.-Fri. 8AM-5PM

Grand Valley Oncology

2596 Patterson Rd. Grand Junction

Mon.-Fri. 8AM-5PM

