Mesa County Crime Stoppers: Halloween Safety Tips

By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:23 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Halloween is right around the corner and the Mesa County Crime Stoppers and GJPD have some tips to keep you and your family safe this spooky season.

While you may be out and about Halloween weekend make sure to be aware of your surroundings, be with a group of friends or parents, and don’t be afraid to say something if you see something out of the ordinary for Halloween festivities.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elise and Bryson Rasmussen gave birth to their son, Charlie, four months early.
Grand Junction firefighter’s wife gives birth four months early
Emergency crews inspect the area of the crash.
Train hits and kills bicyclist in Grand Junction
Grand Junction Police officers investigate the scene of the accident. The liquid on the ground...
Man dies after being hit by two cars on D Road
Police Lights
Teenage boy hospitalized after being hit by car
The police described the car as a Dodge Durango with a black bumper, cargo bars on top, and...
GJPD seeking help identifying suspect in hit-and-run crash

Latest News

CRIME STOPPERS KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
CRIME STOPPERS KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
KJCT Midday - VOD - clipped version
A graphic from Mesa County explaining the incoming refund.
TABOR check coming for Mesa County residents
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: 'Meet Bouns'
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Bouns’