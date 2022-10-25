Mesa County Crime Stoppers: Halloween Safety Tips

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Halloween is right around the corner and the Mesa County Crime Stoppers and GJPD have some tips to keep you and your family safe this spooky season.

While you may be out and about Halloween weekend make sure to be aware of your surroundings, be with a group of friends or parents, and don’t be afraid to say something if you see something out of the ordinary for Halloween festivities.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.