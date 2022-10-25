Death investigation underway after man found unconscious in grain bin elevator

The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:55 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) – Emergency crews in Illinois fought to rescue an unconscious man trapped in a grain bin elevator Tuesday morning.

Rescue teams were called around 8 a.m. to ADM Grain in Seward.

The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

No information on the man’s identity has been released.

An investigation into the man’s death is underway.

Copyright 2022 WIFR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elise and Bryson Rasmussen gave birth to their son, Charlie, four months early.
Grand Junction firefighter’s wife gives birth four months early
Emergency crews inspect the area of the crash.
Train hits and kills bicyclist in Grand Junction
Grand Junction Police officers investigate the scene of the accident. The liquid on the ground...
Man dies after being hit by two cars on D Road
Police Lights
Teenage boy hospitalized after being hit by car
The police described the car as a Dodge Durango with a black bumper, cargo bars on top, and...
GJPD seeking help identifying suspect in hit-and-run crash

Latest News

For those battling credit card debt, a call to your credit company could help lower your bills
Christopher Feagin is one of several aliases the man has used over the years, police said. He...
Man who escaped Virginia psychiatric hospital taken into custody
FILE – The number of Americans who do not have a bank account fell to a record low last year,...
Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov’t says
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says his government will earn the nation's trust.
Rishi Sunak takes over as UK prime minister amid economic crisis