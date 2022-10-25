Daytime paving on North Avenue to start Wednesday

Road work graphic.
Road work graphic.(MGN)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Monday evening that it and contractor United Companies will be shifting work hours on North Avenue to 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. starting Wednesday. It says that motorists can expect road work on all following days except Fridays and Saturdays.

CDOT says that the reason for the shift in schedule is to allow crews to finish paving before it gets too cold to place asphalt. The project is expected to be finished by the middle of December, but it says that all work is dependent on weather conditions.

The affected area stretches from the east end of the I-70 Business Loop to 1st Street. The speed limit through the entire work zone is 20 mph, and motorists can expect at least one lane of travel in each direction. However, CDOT says that vehicles larger than 10 feet wide should plan alternate routes around the project due to the narrow lanes.

CDOT said that there is also utility work in the area taking place throughout the day.

The North Avenue resurfacing project is meant to “improve drivability for motorists,” says CDOT. It says the work will also include the addition of a raised median, ADA-compliant ramps, improved traffic signal conduits, and curb, gutter, and sidewalk improvements.

More information on the project can be found here.

