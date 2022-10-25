Clouds increase, but we’re staying dry

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The rain and snow showers from Sunday and Monday have moved out of the region, and many of us across the Western Slope started the day with clear skies and cool to cold temperatures earlier on this morning. While Grand Junction and Moab hung out right around the freezing mark, many of the rest of the lower elevations dropped temperatures into the middle and upper 20s. Gunnison and atop the Grand Mesa even saw temperatures fall into the middle and upper teens as well. Clouds will be on the increase from north to south across the Western Slope through the day, and some isolated to scattered snow showers could be possible along the High Country near Aspen, Vail, and Leadville into the afternoon. Temperatures will be a little warmer than yesterday in some locations, with highs reaching the upper 40s and lower to middle 50s in Grand Junction and Montrose. Clouds will continue to increase overnight tonight as temperatures fall back through the 40s and into the lower and middle 30s.

Our next couple of chances for rain and snow showers march across the Western Slope on Wednesday and Thursday. The first round of rain and snow showers will start primarily across the central portions of the region late tonight and into early Wednesday morning. The valleys will see primarily rain, with much of the snow falling over the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juans, the Book Cliffs, and out across the High Country. The bulk of the rain and snow will push eastward through Wednesday morning, but some scattered rain and snow showers will still linger around into the afternoon. The second round will take shape late Wednesday evening around those leftover rain and snow showers from the afternoon. Moisture will overspread the region into early Thursday morning, with things once again starting out as a valley rain and mountain snow. Colder air spills into the region Thursday morning, which should transition most, but not all of the rain over to snow all across the Western Slope. Rain and snow showers will come to an end from northwest to southeast across the area through Thursday afternoon, but temperatures will be pretty cool with highs only reaching the lower and middle 40s. Snowfall totals through Thursday evening will range between 6 and 9 inches from the Grand Mesa and toward the High Country, with some locally higher amounts in some of the highest mountain peaks. The rest of the Western Slope should generally see between 1 and 4 inches of snow, but some of our valley locations could see very little accumulation, if at all.

Mostly sunny skies move back into the region on Friday, and temperatures will gradually turn a little warmer with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll continue to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies into the weekend, with highs continuing to warm into the middle 50s. The new work week starts out dry, sunny, and a little warmer still, but our next system could be on the way by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.