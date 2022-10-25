Breckenridge man accused of murdering roommate turns himself in to US Marshals in Connecticut

A pair of handcuffs.
A pair of handcuffs.
By KJCT Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:23 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - A Breckenridge man was arrested in Connecticut earlier this week after successfully eluding police for nearly nine months.

Miles Fernando Tovar, a 38-year-old man from Breckenridge, Colo. was wanted by the Breckenridge Police Department in connection to the 2019 death of his former roommate, Brendan Rye.

The marshals say that the warrant for Tovar’s arrest was issued on Feb. 3, 2022, charging him with manslaughter, burglary, criminal trespass, and harassment. After being on the run for nearly nine months, the marshals say that Tovar was ready to turn himself in.

Tovar was discovered by police on October 24 after an “unknown male party” contacted US Marshals in Bridgeport, Conn. According to a release from the marshals, the reporting party claimed that Tovar told him that he was wanted by the US Marshals and wanted to turn himself in.

After a short discussion, the marshals say that deputies arranged a meeting. Tovar was arrested shortly after meeting with deputies.

“I’d like to thank the Marshals Service for helping us take this case one step closer to justice for Mr. Rye and his family,” said Breckenridge Police Chief Jim Baird. “The pressure put on by the efforts of the U.S. Marshals Service undoubtedly influenced the suspect’s decision to do the right thing and turn himself in to answer to these charges. In a small town like Breckenridge, we don’t have resources to conduct a nationwide search for a suspect.”

After the warrant for his arrest was issued in February, police say Tovar went on the run. According to the release, the Colorado Violent Offender Task Force (COVOTF) got involved shortly after his disappearance and began “aggressively pursuing leads on Tovar’s whereabouts in Colorado, Florida, California, Maine, and New York.”

Investigators claim that Tovar made significant efforts to elude the authorities. The US Marshals, in collaboration with the BPD, interviewed friends and family, performed surveillance, and issued a reward of $2,500 in July to flush Tovar our of hiding. The marshals claim that its investigative efforts and the significant media coverage of the case likely encouraged him to turn himself in.

Tovar is currently awaiting extradition to Colorado to appear in the Summit County court.

