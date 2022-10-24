Tracking another rain and snow maker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:

A Freeze warning will go into effect at 2 am tomorrow for Grand Junction and Montrose and expire at 10 am.

Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties.

Winter Storm Warning is active at night up until 6 am Monday. It will include areas of Mesa, Delta, Garfield, and Gunnison counties.

Our winter weather alerts include areas in the high country and mountains from 8,500 feet and higher. Roadways can remain slick, especially tonight, as temperatures will fall below freezing.

Our first major winter storm has arrived in the state since this morning and continues to impact areas in the high country and our mountains with moderate to heavy snowfall. We have sat under light scattered showers in our valleys to a wintry mix with little snowfall.

Snow and rainfall accumulation data got adjusted throughout the overnight hours, and many locations will receive less than what yesterday’s projection predicted. For example, areas in the high country like Telluride and Aspen yesterday were supposed to receive around nine to eleven inches; the newest estimates slashed those amounts by more than half. So instead, these locations are looking at about four inches of snowfall. Other areas in the valleys have received less, with Grand Junction around a fourth of an inch.

Rainfall amounts have also been adjusted, with Grand Junction receiving less than two-tenths of an inch and Delta under a tenth of an inch. These new adjustments in snow and rainfall totals account for the different atmospheric dynamics of the recent rain and snowmaker, which brought less rain and snow than initially anticipated.

Alongside the rain and snowfall, temperatures have been the next major factor. This morning, temperatures sat in the mid to lower the 40s for Grand Junction and Montrose and have continued to fall as the day progresses toward the nighttime hours. During the evening, the temperature shave remained in our valley’s mid to upper 30s.

Tonight, temperatures will fall below the freezing point for Grand Junction, sitting at thirty-one degrees, and Montrose and Delta will hover in the mid to upper 20s. Any roads saturated from today’s weather maker could have the chance of freezing over and creating a slick environment. If you must travel tonight or during the morning hours tomorrow, drive slowly and watch out for slick spots.

Some lingering snow showers will continue for portions of the Western Slope tomorrow. It will have a better-focused area in the higher elevations but not rule out a brief snow shower for our valleys. By the afternoon hours, areas along the Continental Divide could still experience light snow showers. Still, most rain and snow maker will push away, leading to partly cloudy skies and conditions to remain dry. Temperatures tomorrow will continue to stay below average and around the mid-40s for Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez.

Tuesday, temperatures will gradually warm up to the lower 50s for Grand Junction and upper 40s for Montrose. However, another freeze warning will go into effect for the same time as tonight, from 2 am Tuesday until 10 am. Temperatures on Tuesday will fall into our valleys’ the upper to lower the 20s.

By mid-week, temperatures will reach into the upper to mid-50s for our valleys as conditions will remain dry, and we will see plenty of sunshine with some light cloud cover. However, towards the evening hours, there is a chance that our valleys could receive a brief light scattered shower, setting up for Thursday for our next rain and snow maker.

By Thursday, temperatures will fall again with the presence of another weather maker to arrive. Furthermore, it will be similar to the one impacting the state today, with our valleys receiving a rain/ snow mix and the higher elevations getting more snow showers. By Friday, conditions will dry up again across the Western Slope, and temperatures will continue to rise slowly to the mid to upper 50s for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose towards the end of the week. Conditions will stay dry, and sunshine will make its presence known again.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

