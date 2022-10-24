TABOR check coming for Mesa County residents

A graphic from Mesa County explaining the incoming refund.
A graphic from Mesa County explaining the incoming refund.(Mesa County)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:01 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Every registered voter in Mesa County is about to get a check in the mail thanks to over $12 million in excess revenue collected by the county in 2021. The county says that this is because it received more money in 2021 than the TABOR limit allows, triggering a county-wide tax refund to everyone who is a registered voter.

In total, the county says that eligible residents should see a check of $122.98 in the mail soon. However, unregistered residents and people who registered after August 1 will not be eligible for the refund, says the county.

If you aren’t sure if you’re registered, the county says to visit this website to check your registration status.

