How to prepare car for winter season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An early-season winter storm brought snow to the higher valleys of western Colorado. The National Weather Service reports it will continue into early this week, and the sudden change of temperatures this weekend is prompting people to prep their vehicles for winter driving.

We spoke to a local tire shop about what you need to do to stay safe when on the road during the winter season, especially if you’re driving to the higher valley.

The colder temperatures are on their way, and Jeffery Dottson, the owner of BMT Auto on 14th St. and Ute, says it’s time to prep for winter driving conditions.

“You want to check your coolant levels because your coolant levels are what changes the temperature inside your car, your tire pressure, your windshield wiper fluid because you got to make sure you got winter fluid in there versus the summer fluid because summer fluid does freeze at 32 degrees out there,” said Dottson. “So those are other things you want to check.”

Dottson says he’s seen his fair share of worn-out and old tires. “They don’t really realize they need tires until they’re hitting a curb or slipping and sliding.”

And to avoid this, the Colorado Department of Transportation implements the passenger vehicle traction law in particular sections of highway I-70.

“I would like to let you know a lot of traveling up to Denver because it starts snowing now,” said Dottson. “It’s going to snow all the way up to April or May.”

The traction law is active; from September to May, motorists must have either a four-wheel drive or an all-wheel drive vehicle. A minimum of 3/16th inch tread, or winter tires with a mountain-snowflake icon and 3/16th tread depth. Or tires with a manufacturer’s all-weather rating and 3/16th inch tread or chains.

CDOT traction law is meant to alleviate delays and crashes during the winter season on I-70 between Dotsero and Morrison.

“So basically, have good tires for your safety for you and your children and live another day,” said Dottson.

If you’re heading toward Denver, the Colorado State Patrol will be conducting chain checks along I-70 on Monday and again on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.