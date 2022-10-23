Winter Storm to arrive in the state tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:

Wind Advisory is active for Mesa, Delta, Garfield, and Grand counties until midnight.

Winter Weather Advisory remains active from midnight tonight until midnight on Monday. It will include areas from Mesa, Delta, Montrose, and Ouray counties.

Winter Storm Warning is active at night up until 6 am Monday. It will include areas of Mesa, Delta, Garfield, and Gunnison counties.

Our winter weather alerts include areas in the high country and mountains from 8,500 feet and higher. However, snowfall can still accumulate below this elevation, making way for slick roads. Roadways that could have the possibility of getting snow covered can include our mountain passes, like Highway 550 in the San Juans and along the I-70 corridor near Vail. So if you must travel tomorrow, drive slowly and be ready for any Traction or Chain laws on any roadways.

It is the calm before the storm. Today we started with plenty of sunshine and little cloud cover and sat under dry conditions. By the evening hours, cloud cover started to make an appearance across the Western Slope. Temperatures have remained in the lower 70s in Grand Junction and Delta and the upper 60s for Montrose and Cortez.

There is going to be a great chance that scattered showers will start arriving on the Western Slope. Temperatures will remain warm enough for rainfall, but in the high elevations like in the San Juans, there is a slight chance of mixed precipitation to some light snowfall. Temperatures tonight will fall into the mid-40s for Grand Junction and Montrose.

Tomorrow, the primary snowmaker arrives, and areas in the higher elevations can already start to receive some of this snowfall as early as the morning. As colder air slowly starts to settle in, there will be widespread scattered snow and rain showers to mix precipitation during the morning hours. As the day progresses and the air continues to get colder, we will start to see more transition to snowfall. For our valleys, we will continue to receive widespread scattered showers to mix precipitation.

When the evening hours arrive, this will become the peak of the winter storm, where most of the heaviest snowfall will occur in the higher elevations and the high country. For our valleys, this will be the best time for scattered showers will start to transition into a wintry mix.

Snowfall accumulation will vary based on the location. Areas in the high county can receive snowfall amounts of around seven to nine inches. Other places like Aspen and Vail can approach the ten to the one-foot mark. In our mountains, there is a chance that snowfall can exceed the foot margin.

However, for our valleys, since snowfall is going to be minimal, rainfall amounts will account for this measure. Areas like Grand Junction can receive up to an inch of rainfall. Places like Delta and Montrose will stay lower around the half-inch mark. Locations receiving rain before snowfall accumulation will range around half to three-quarters of an inch.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

