Powerball jackpot climbs to $610M

The Powerball jackpot climbed to $610 million after no one won Saturday night.
The Powerball jackpot climbed to $610 million after no one won Saturday night.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:06 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached $610 million after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn.

The next drawing will be held Monday night.

The jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history. The estimated cash value is about $263 million.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday night were 19, 25, 48, 55, 60 and 18. The jackpot was $580 million.

Three $1 million-winning tickets were sold in New York, South Carolina and Texas, according to Powerball.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3. There have been more than 30 drawings since, but no one has matched all six numbers drawn.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

