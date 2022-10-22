Athlete of the Week: Cash Walker and Santana Martinez

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Central High School Warriors football team is coming off a dominant 55-6 win over the Greeley Central Wildcats. Two key contributors for the Warriors in that game, and all season, have been senior tight end and defensive end Cash Walker and senior running back Santana Martinez.

“We just had it, coming off a four-game losing streak. I just think we had enough and we just had to work harder than they did and we knew that coming into this game that it was very possible to do what we did on Friday night,`` Martinez said.

Walker followed with a similar sentiment. “I agree. Because that week of practice, it was super important to prepare for the game that we had that Friday night and I felt like the biggest part of our success was we’re just having fun with the game. And we were playing for each other that night. And it was just … special things happened,” Walker said.

Both athletes arguably play some of the toughest positions, but revel in the different challenges their respective positions pose.

“You know, it was just rewarding, because like as a tight end, you got to be able to block, catch the ball, score touchdowns, all of that. And it’s just like a rewarding feeling like, when you finally get the ball thrown to you, like my mentality is touch the ball, I got a score, because my touches can be limited sometimes being that tight end. It’s just a good feeling of being able to score,” Walker said.

“It’s just, I have to do what I do, you know, I think I have to just step up to what I’m capable of, because of last year, everybody talked about how I was the leading tackler last year as well. But I just have to step up to that again,” Martinez said.

Both athletes are looking to end their Warrior careers the right way as the season starts to wind to a close.

“You know, I would say like with our big senior class, we’ve played together for four years, we’ve been through a lot with each other. And this is one of those years where we’re just like, we got to make it happen, especially with these two league games left. It’s important us winning so we can make the playoffs and have that opportunity,” Walker said.

“I just think we have to win up. We have to win these next two games and just do what we know we can do. Don’t count us out,” Martinez said.

