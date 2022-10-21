Winter Storm Watch issued for the Grand Mesa and nearby mountains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A weekend storm system will bring rain and snow to Colorado. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Grand Mesa, the Elk Mountains, the Gore Mountains, the San Juan Mountains, and the Sawatch Mountains. The watch will likely be upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning.

Local Impact

For us, it means mostly rain in the valleys and snow on the higher terrain. The biggest snow locally will fall on the Grand Mesa, the Colorado National Monument, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the Bookcliffs, and the San Juan Mountains. The rain can change to snow on Sunday night in valleys, but it’s possible as the colder air arrives, the moisture may outrun in. In other words, the precipitation may end before we’re cold enough for snow. We will probably get some snow in the valleys, but any snow that falls will more likely melt than accumulate.

Timing

Rain will arrive after dark Saturday night. It will especially increase starting around 8-10 PM. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s as the rain begins. Sunday will be warmest just after midnight with rainy mid-50s. By 8 AM, we will cool into the mid-40s with widespread rain. Slow cooling is likely throughout the day, and we’ll chill into the mid-30s by 4 PM. The colder air may also be drier, so it may bring an end to the rain in the valleys. Any precipitation remaining after about 4 PM will gradually mix with and then change to snow. The rain and snow will gradually fade to an end, and we’ll be mostly finished with it before the Monday morning drive.

Snow Amounts

The biggest snow by far will fall in the mountains. Snow accumulation of 7-14 inches is possible around Vail, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, and over the San Juans around Telluride. Most of the snow that falls in the valleys will melt. Snow amounts of up to an inch are possible around Montrose with less than a quarter inch from Grand Junction to Delta, but we’re not likely to have that much snow on the ground due to that melting.

Our Next 24 Hours

Saturday will be the better half of the weekend. This evening will be mainly clear. Sunset is at 6:27 PM. We’ll cool from upper 60s around 6 PM to near 60 by 8 PM, then into the 50s by 9 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures will be near 45 degrees around Grand Junction, 42 degrees around Montrose, 39 degrees around Delta, and 36 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will start sunny. Clouds will increase, especially after noon. Winds will increase to 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. A stray shower is possible late in the afternoon, but most of the rain should hold off until well after dark. High temperatures will be near 72 degrees around Grand Junction, 69 degrees around Montrose, 70 degrees around Delta, and 68 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.