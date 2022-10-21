Water main break in Montrose

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - A water main burst in Montrose on Friday morning, but Utilities Manager David Bries says that repairs have finished.

The City of Montrose says that a Main Street water main burst early Friday morning between Cascade and Uncompahgre Avenues.

Several Main Street businesses were damaged by the break, but the city says that it is working with owners of damaged businesses to mitigate losses and to help them through the claims process. Citizens Incident Reports will be provided by the city so that business owners can make insurance claims.

“Thanks to the quick action from city utilities crews, the damage was limited in scope. We will be assisting property owners who sustained water damage from the water main break,” said Mayor Pro Tem Barbara Bynum.

