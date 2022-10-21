Uncompahgre Watershed Conference: Mine Reclamation Projects

Uncompahgre Watershed Conference: Mine Reclamation
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:47 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Members of the Uncompahgre Watershed Conference met in Ouray to discuss ways to reclaim old mine sites.

Much of the old mine sites in Ouray date back to the 1800s and have leftover pieces of the mine called mill tailings. When the mines no longer become operational often times the risk of acid mine drainage becomes prevalent.

When a hole is dug deep enough in the ground, sulfide bearing rocks become exposed to oxygen. When this runs together with rivers in the area, the end result is dangerous acid mine drainage, drinking and fishing water becomes contaminated.

The Uncompahgre Watershed Conference is a collection of people who are working together to re-vegetate old mine sites to prevent runoffs such as the Gold King mine spill from happening in the future.

