Skyrocketing prices of eggs

-
-(Hattiesburg Convention Commission)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:32 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Inflation has hit everything hard, especially food prices. Popular items like meat, butter, and eggs have all seen an uptick in costs higher than 10 percent.

The average price of a dozen eggs in 2010 was $1.66. However, that price skyrocketed to $2.75 in 2015. Five years later that price dropped to $1.51.

Now, in October 2022, the nationwide average jumped once again to $2.90.

Here in Grand Junction, we are seeing a higher number, City Market is currently selling a dozen for $4.39 while Walmart has them for $4.07.

At Walmart, residents were happy to share their thoughts on the current egg prices. Angelica, a Colorado Mesa University student said, “they’re expensive compared to how they used to be, which was around $1.50. Now they’re up to $3 and $4.”

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elise and Bryson Rasmussen gave birth to their son, Charlie, four months early.
Grand Junction firefighter’s wife gives birth four months early
KJCT News at 5:30 - Weather
Changes ahead for the southern portion of the Western Slope
Emergency crews inspect the area of the crash.
Train hits and kills bicyclist in Grand Junction
Grand Junction Police officers investigate the scene of the accident. The liquid on the ground...
Man dies after being hit by two cars on D Road
Police Lights
Teenage boy hospitalized after being hit by car

Latest News

File image
AAA’s “Move Over For Me” campaign
Colorado Sen. Pete Lee
Judge dismisses voting case against Colorado Senate lawmaker
FILE - Colorado Republican Sen. Kevin Priola, left, Democratic House Speaker KC Becker, center,...
Court declines to hear appeal on Colorado recall effort
Spooky season is right around the corner.
Bones in Our Backyard: 3 True Horrific Happenings in Colorado’s History