Potential childcare closure

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Families across the Grand Valley are distraught after Futures Early Learning Center announced this week it’s closing its doors.

Parents said the news was devastating. ”We’re all very concerned, anxious, upset, disheartened,” said Chelsea. “For two working parents like our family, we don’t know what we’re going to do.”

And just like Chelsea’s family, 55 other families don’t know where to turn after the daycare notified parents on Wednesday of the potential closure of the facility. “This will leave a major hole in the organization and the community,” Rachel said.

The problem is the landlord sold to an investment company Doublebay Partners. “The new owner contacted me and was giving us a 60-day notice of termination of the existing lease,” said Laureen Janssen, daycare owner. “At that time, he claimed he didn’t know that there was an existing childcare center in here.”

We reached out to the investment company for a comment but haven’t heard back.

Laureen said they’ve attempted to negotiate with the company for the past six months. “We want to find a forever home, we wanted to purchase something so that we never had to move again, and we could provide the community with stability and consistency.”

But negotiations with another business and the new landlord ended with a notice delivered Friday that the daycare needs to be out on Halloween.

Center for American Child Care reports daycares are scarce across Colorado, with 70% of families with children younger than six having both parents in the workforce. “We already don’t have childcare in the valley like we need to have, and we service a lot of kids,” said Cristina, director of the learning center.

That means 70-plus kids will lose their daycare in two weeks, and parents will be faced with a tough choice. “When you have families not able to go to work because they have to stay at home with their children,” said Chelsea.

