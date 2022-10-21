Colorado Mesa University to host Gubernatorial and Senate debates with student panelists

Looking down Colorado Mesa University walkway
Looking down Colorado Mesa University walkway
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:35 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University is gearing up for another political debate series.

CMU, The Daily Sentinel, and Colorado Public Radio will host a virtual forum for the Colorado Gubernatorial and Senate races next Tuesday with CMU students as panelists rather than journalists.

Jason Hunter, a CMU student chosen as a panelist, says that this is a unique opportunity to ask questions for his generation. “I think a big way to initiate change is by voting and paying attention to politicians and the things that they run on and how closely they align with the values that you have for yourself and the world you want to see. It’s important to pay attention because it issue change. And, you know, having that power to vote is really important.”

Hunter said that he’s preparing by asking his family and friends what their top priorities are in the coming midterm elections, and he welcomes the chance to see live reactions to issues important to him.

The forum will be held virtually at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25. The Gubernatorial forum will start first, with the Senate forum following at 7 p.m.

Registration for the event is required and can be done by following this link.

