AAA’s “Move Over For Me” campaign

File image
File image(KPTV)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:38 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Driving along I-70 can be scary for some drivers, as it is one of Colorado’s busiest highways.

On Tuesday, AAA announced their “Move Over For Me” campaign. According to AAA, this campaign is aimed at keeping drivers safe while stranded or stopped along a highway.

Each year nearly 350 people are struck and killed while outside a disabled car and traffic fatalities have increased every year since 2017, according to AAA.

AAA wants to do its part to increase awareness and safety for everyone who drives on the highway. “When you see a vehicle broken down in the breakdown lane with its hazards on, move over and slow down if you can’t move over,” said Skylar McKinley, Regional Manager of AAA. “Lives are on the line and that’s no secret to anyone who has been broken down on I-70 and I-25 or anywhere really.”

AAA provides a few tips to keep roadside workers and stranded motorists safe:

- Keep an eye on the road and avoid distracted driving

- Be a good passenger. Let your driver know if there is any construction or roadway issues.

- If you’re a stranded motorist turn on your hazard lights, even in the daytime.

- Pull over as far to the right as you can, to create more space between your car and passing traffic.

