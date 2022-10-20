Woman hit and killed while changing tire on the side of highway

FILE - The vehicle had a flat tire along Route 8, and the driver tried to change the tire.
FILE - The vehicle had a flat tire along Route 8, and the driver tried to change the tire.(Laura / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Jay Kenney and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:09 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A woman in Connecticut was killed Wednesday afternoon while trying to change a tire.

Troopers said 26-year-old Karina Marie Lopez’s vehicle had a flat tire around 3 p.m. along Route 8.

She pulled to the side of the highway and attempted to repair the damage when she was hit by another vehicle.

Authorities said Lopez was flown to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

There is no word if the other driver will face charges.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash leaves two dead, one critical, and one with moderate injuries.
Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County
KJCT News at 5:30 - Weather
Changes ahead for the southern portion of the Western Slope
Elise and Bryson Rasmussen gave birth to their son, Charlie, four months early.
Grand Junction firefighter’s wife gives birth four months early
Grand Junction Police officers investigate the scene of the accident. The liquid on the ground...
Man dies after being hit by two cars on D Road
Police Lights
Teenage boy hospitalized after being hit by car

Latest News

FILE - An 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper participates in artillery training during a field...
Military suicides drop as leaders push new programs
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
LIVE: Biden seeks symbol of rebuilding at Pittsburgh bridge
A Grand Junction Fire Department truck passes in front of a heavy utility truck caught on a...
Excel outage affecting 112 customers in Orchard Mesa
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on rebuilding nation’s infrastructure
Preliminary investigation estimates about 20 commercial vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were...
65 vehicles involved in deadly pileup on Oregon highway