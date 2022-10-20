Weekend Rain and Snowmaker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We have seen and felt this trend throughout this week. Temperatures are staying in the 70s and staying under mostly sunny skies. Today, we will continue with the same conditions across the Western Slope as high pressure continues to hang around the state. Temperatures for our valleys of Grand Junction, Montrose, and Delta will stay around the lower 70s. Cortez will have highs around the upper 60s.

The week’s main story is about the upcoming rain and snowmaker moving into the state. On Saturday, most of our valleys will remain dry in the morning and afternoon. However, some of our higher elevations can start having some rainfall before it becomes more dispersed across the Western Slope by the evening hours. Temperatures on Saturday will remain average, and we will not see the transition of rain to snow for most of the state. However, while our mountains will have some rainfall, areas around 9,000 feet and higher can start seeing mixed precipitation to light snowfall.

When Sunday arrives, a strong, robust cold front will push the Western Slope. The cold front will significantly drop our temperatures, with many locations having temperatures fall by more than 30 degrees. Areas in the high country could have the chance of temperatures dipping below the freezing point and having highs in the twenties. The colder air will allow for the transition of rainfall to snowfall for most of the Western Slope. However, our valleys will not receive the same treatment. While we are not ruling out some snow showers, rain to a rain/snow mix will be the dominant factor.

Any snowfall that happens in our valleys will not accumulate. The accumulation of our higher elevations and areas in the high country will vary. The newest model trends are suggestions around six to eight inches for the high country, while the mountains could receive up to a foot in some cases. If you plan on traveling along any mountain passes on Sunday, be prepared to drive slower and watch out for slick and icy spots.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

