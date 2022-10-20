Train hits and kills bicyclist in Grand Junction

UPDATED 12:45 p.m. Oct. 20 | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department has confirmed that the cyclist killed was an adult man.

The police say that the man tried to cross the tracks on his bicycle at around 11:05 a.m. when he was struck by an oncoming train. Personnel responding to the accident declared him dead on scene.

The accident was reported on the 2300 block of River Road.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office said that it will release the identity of the man once “proper notifications have been made.”

An investigation into the accident is ongoing, according to the GJPD. No other information was released.

___

This is an update to a developing story. Previous coverage is below.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Emergency crews raced to 2311 River Rd after a train reportedly hit a bicyclist.

Police are investigating. We’re told the first caller told police a man was trying to cross the railroad tracks.

A police spokesperson confirmed the man died.

We’ll update you as soon as we have more information.

___

This story is still developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

