Train hits and kills bicyclist in Grand Junction

Emergency crews inspect the area of the crash.
Emergency crews inspect the area of the crash.(Cristian Sida)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:58 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATED 12:45 p.m. Oct. 20 | GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department has confirmed that the cyclist killed was an adult man.

The police say that the man tried to cross the tracks on his bicycle at around 11:05 a.m. when he was struck by an oncoming train. Personnel responding to the accident declared him dead on scene.

The accident was reported on the 2300 block of River Road.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office said that it will release the identity of the man once “proper notifications have been made.”

An investigation into the accident is ongoing, according to the GJPD. No other information was released.

___

This is an update to a developing story. Previous coverage is below.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Emergency crews raced to 2311 River Rd after a train reportedly hit a bicyclist.

Police are investigating. We’re told the first caller told police a man was trying to cross the railroad tracks.

A police spokesperson confirmed the man died.

We’ll update you as soon as we have more information.

___

This story is still developing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash leaves two dead, one critical, and one with moderate injuries.
Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County
KJCT News at 5:30 - Weather
Changes ahead for the southern portion of the Western Slope
Elise and Bryson Rasmussen gave birth to their son, Charlie, four months early.
Grand Junction firefighter’s wife gives birth four months early
Grand Junction Police officers investigate the scene of the accident. The liquid on the ground...
Man dies after being hit by two cars on D Road
Police Lights
Teenage boy hospitalized after being hit by car

Latest News

How much has the climate changed already? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Climate Questions: How much has the climate changed already?
FILE - A cyclist bikes through a mostly dry Rio Grande riverbed July 27, 2022, in Albuquerque,...
Rio Grande managers eye federal cash for western drought
Utah Jazz's Collin Sexton (2) and Jordan Clarkson, right, react at the end of the team's NBA...
New-look Jazz beat Nuggets 123-102 in season opener
Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry, left, celebrates with defenseman Neal Pionk, who scored in...
Pionk scores 2nd goal of game in OT, Jets beat Avalanche 4-3