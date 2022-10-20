New-look Jazz beat Nuggets 123-102 in season opener

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after looking for a foul during the first half...
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after looking for a foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:55 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Colin Sexton scored 20 points, Lauri Markkanen added 17 and the new-look Utah Jazz beat the Denver Nuggets 123-102 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

New Jazz coach Will Hardy, a former assistant with the Boston Celtics, won his first game. It was a surprising result for a Denver team built for a title run and the Jazz, who are rebuilding after trading cornerstones Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Rudy Gay scored 16 points, Malik Beasley had 15 and Mike Conley, the lone returning starter, had 13 as Utah had seven players in double-figure scoring. Rookie Walker Kessler had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and the Jazz shot 50.6% from the field.

Nikola Jokic scored 27 points and Aaron Gordon had 22 for Denver.

The Jazz, as might be expected with a young team with 10 new additions, nearly unraveled after leading comfortably most of the game. A series of turnovers and missed rotations allowed the Nuggets to claw back from 24 points down.

Jokic, the two-time reigning Most Valuable Player, brought the Nuggets back to 105-98 on a running hook.

But Gay and Beasley made back-to-back 3-pointers while the Nuggets shook their heads and Beasley did an extended shimmy.

Key players Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are back from injuries but the Nuggets looked rusty, especially on defense as they allowed a 14-0 run to start the second quarter and 27-7 overall surge that out the Jazz in command.

When Sexton hit a 3-pointer late in the second quarter, the Jazz led 68-44. Despite Gordon’s 16 points and Jokic’s 14, the Nuggets trailed 75-53 and the Jazz left for the halftime break to a standing ovation from a stunned, yet energized crowd.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Jokic was visibly frustrated, committing an offensive foul and then getting burned by Sexton on consecutive possessions for baskets late in the game. … The Nuggets outscored the Jazz in the paint, 68-42. … Denver committed seven turnovers in the fourth quarter.

Jazz: Clarkson welcomed the Jazz fans before the game and reminded them that WBNA star Brittney Griner remains in a Russian prison and needs the fans’ “blessings” … At one point, Vanderbilt was outrebounding all of the Nuggets, 12-9. But he picked up fouls four and five early in the third quarter before he could be substituted. … Kelly Olynyk got a technical in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash leaves two dead, one critical, and one with moderate injuries.
Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County
KJCT News at 5:30 - Weather
Changes ahead for the southern portion of the Western Slope
Police Lights
Teenage boy hospitalized after being hit by car
A car sits overturned on 5th Street after a three-car accident on Thursday night.
Man charged with DUI after 3-car accident hospitalizes one
Elise and Bryson Rasmussen gave birth to their son, Charlie, four months early.
Grand Junction firefighter’s wife gives birth four months early

Latest News

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, right, reacts after giving up a goal to Colorado...
Pionk scores 2nd goal of game in OT, Jets beat Avalanche 4-3
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson responds to questions during a news conference before...
Russell Wilson: Hamstring feels better 48 hours after injury
Colorado Avalanche left winger Gabriel Landeskog hoists the Stanley Cup for fans before the...
Avs captain Landeskog undergoes knee surgery, out 12 weeks
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
Dan Snyder and other billionaires who own the NFL’s teams