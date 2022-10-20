GJPD seeking help identifying suspect in hit-and-run crash

The police described the car as a Dodge Durango with a black bumper, cargo bars on top, and...
The police described the car as a Dodge Durango with a black bumper, cargo bars on top, and white marks on the passenger side.(Grand Junction Police Department)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:38 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department says it needs the public’s help in identifying a car involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

The GJPD reports that at around 5:15 p.m. on October 5 a motorcyclist was driving down Patterson Road when a dark gray Dodge Durango began tailgating him.

The driver of the Durango pulled in front of the motorcyclist and braked hard enough to cause the motorcyclist to crash before it sped off, according to police.

The police described the Durango as having a black bumper, cargo bars on top, and white marks on the passenger side.

Information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 241-7867, by downloading the P3tips app, or by visiting its website.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash leaves two dead, one critical, and one with moderate injuries.
Fatal wreck claims two teenagers in Delta County
KJCT News at 5:30 - Weather
Changes ahead for the southern portion of the Western Slope
Elise and Bryson Rasmussen gave birth to their son, Charlie, four months early.
Grand Junction firefighter’s wife gives birth four months early
Grand Junction Police officers investigate the scene of the accident. The liquid on the ground...
Man dies after being hit by two cars on D Road
Police Lights
Teenage boy hospitalized after being hit by car

Latest News

A Grand Junction Fire Department truck passes in front of a heavy utility truck caught on a...
Xcel outage: Service restored to most people, ETA on remaining repairs pushed back
Flu season.
Free flu shots in Montrose County
Emergency crews inspect the area of the crash.
Train hits and kills bicyclist in Grand Junction
How much has the climate changed already? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Climate Questions: How much has the climate changed already?