Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Gaga’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet our Roice-Hurst pet of the week, Gaga!

Gaga is a four-month-old Boxer and Mastiff puppy. She has lots of puppy energy to go around. She is young enough where she can be raised with other animals in the house and would even make a great family dog.

Since Gaga is still a puppy she would need someone to match her energy as well as someone who has the patience to teach her manners.

If you’re interested in adopting Gaga, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.