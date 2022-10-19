Man dies after being hit by two cars on D 1/2 Road

Grand Junction Police officers investigate the scene of the accident. The liquid on the ground...
Grand Junction Police officers investigate the scene of the accident. The liquid on the ground is transmission fluid.(David Jones)
By KJCT Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A man walking on D 1/2 Road Tuesday night was killed after being hit twice by two separate cars.

The Grand Junction Police Department said that the accident happened around 11:15 p.m. on the 2900 block of D 1/2 Road.

The man was walking in the roadway itself when he was hit, police say. The man was struck again by a second vehicle while still on the road and died on scene. Witnesses report that first responders attempted to resuscitate the man, and performed CPR on the man for several minutes before declaring his death.

The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the man killed once “appropriate notifications have been made.”

The GJPD says that an investigation is ongoing and that alcohol is being looked into as a factor in the crash.

___

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

