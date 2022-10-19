Dry workweek, wet weekend ahead

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Over this past week, conditions have stayed dry; we continue to see plenty of sunshine except for some light cloud cover and temperatures in the mid to lower 70s. Today is going to be no different as we continue our similar pattern. High pressure continues to become the dominant factor contributing to sunshine and clear skies. Temperatures will sit in the lower 70s for Grand Junction, Montrose, and Delta. For Cortez, temperatures will sit in the upper 60s.

While we will continue to stay in this pattern throughout the rest of the work week, significant changes will occur this week. Saturday, temperatures will stay around where they are or sit a few degrees cooler. Towards the evening hours, many places will start to slowly see more increase in cloud cover and a slight chance of some scattered showers.

Most of this next weather maker will not arrive until we roll over into Sunday and become our first snowmaker for the season. Although most of our Valleys from Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose will see mostly rain, there is a possibility of a transition to a rain/ snow mix. For our valleys, models are pointing to no accumulation. Most snowfall will concentrate around the high country and the mountains. While exact snowfall amounts are not predictable at this time, some models suggest around six to eight inches in the high country and the higher elevations. These accumulation amounts can change significantly or slightly, and a better accuracy will lead by the weekend.

Along with this weather maker, a significant temperature drop will occur. Many areas in the Western Slope can have temperatures drop by more than thirty degrees keeping temperatures around the freezing point. Many roads will already become slick due to the temperatures drop, but the main concern for areas below the freezing point will be black ice on roadways. Temperatures in Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez will fall into the mid-30s compared to the lower 70s from the day before.

For locations receiving snowfall and accumulation, there is a chance that the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will enforce the Traction and Chain Law. Therefore, it will be time to check your tires and prepare for the inclement weather, especially if you plan to commute on Sunday.

Meteorologist Chris Guevara

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.