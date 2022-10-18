Sunny and dry this week, cold and wet this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Though temperatures were a few degrees warmer than where we were yesterday in some locations, our Tuesday morning still got off to a clear and cool start around much of the region, with lows in the middle to upper 30s and lower 40s in the valleys, and middle to upper 20s and lower 30s in the higher elevations. Just about everyone across the Western Slope will see plenty of sunshine once again throughout the day today with highs climbing into the middle and upper 60s and lower to middle 70s. Clear continue once again tonight with lows falling into the middle and upper 30s to lower 40s.

Some high cirrus clouds well up in the atmosphere will begin to approach the region early Wednesday morning, then continue to move through the Western Slope on Wednesday and Thursday. The clouds will be more than thin enough to still allow plenty of sunshine through, and we’ll still see highs in the lower to middle 70s. Temperatures turn a little cooler into Friday as sunny skies settle back into the region once again. Highs will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Most of Saturday will be dry and warm, but clouds will be on the increase by later Saturday afternoon as our next system approaches the region from the Pacific Northwest. Isolated to scattered showers will start popping up around portions of the region Saturday evening and into the early overnight hours Saturday night. Showers will become more widespread overnight Saturday night, with some snow beginning to fall over some of the higher elevations. That trend continues into early Sunday morning, then much colder air arrives through the day on Sunday, transitioning much of the rain in the higher elevations completely over to snow. The valleys will continue to see a cold rain, but even they could see a momentary transition over to snow later Sunday afternoon before the better moisture begins to depart the region. It’s still a bit too early to talk specifics as far as snowfall accumulation goes.

We’ll start to turn drier with much smaller rain and snow chances on Monday. Temperatures will continue to stay well below normal, with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s and lows in the lower to middle 30s.

Meteorologist Zack Webster

