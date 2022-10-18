Mesa County’s 2023 proposed budget

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County released its annual proposed budget for 2023. Now, we’re giving you a look at some of the county leaders’ priorities. With this budget, they can determine which objectives are most important and how they can use the money budgeted to them effectively.

The proposed budget for 2023 is $240 million, dropping two percent due to the loss of federal and state COVID-19 relief funds.

$77 million was proposed for the general fund, up 3.29 percent from 2022.

The Department of Human Services received $34 million, up 6.4 percent from last year.

The proposed Road and Bridge fund received $12 million, up 23 percent from last year.

The public safety sales tax fund increased 9 percent to $10 million. The county hopes to use the funds to hire 12 new officers for the sheriff’s office.

A commissioner hearing open to public comment will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 18th at 9 a.m. at 544 Rood Avenue in the Public Hearing Room or on zoom. The zoom link is below.

https://mesacounty-us.zoom.us/j/83404611494?pwd=b1d3OFhkM1pxRFNZRy9wUEdFTEkyQT09

Meeting ID:834 0461 1494 Passcode: 761690

